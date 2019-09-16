Is 2019 contest a rematch on 1972 election?

The linkages on the Conservative side of history aren't familial, but there is a sense of familiarity, said Marjory LeBreton, who worked in the Progressive Conservative campaign headquarters in 1972, the early part of a career in politics that would take her all the way to the Senate.

In 1972, leader Robert Stanfield, often described as affable, amiable or just plain boring, was running against Pierre Trudeau for a second time.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will fight his first campaign against a Trudeau this fall, and is much younger and less experienced than Stanfield, a former Nova Scotia premier, was at the same point in 1972.

But their support comes from a similar place, LeBreton said.

"Mr. Stanfield, like Andrew Scheer, was smart, ethical, positive, decent, polite," she said, qualities that stood in contrast with Trudeau's celebrity wattage in 1972.

"And I think people — sick of all the phoniness — looked to someone like Mr. Stanfield who was clearly very serious about leading the country and the party."

Then there's the NDP.

In 1972, David Lewis was at the helm, and seized upon a message that found strong resonance among voters in the early days of that campaign: big business was too closely aligned to government and amounted to "corporate welfare bums."

Blocker sees current NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pulling at the same threads.

"Jagmeet is trying to position himself in a vein similar to what David Lewis did successfully in 1972 in terms of running a kind of populist, people-against-the-powerful-type message."

Similar to Stanfield vs Scheer, however, Singh is a far less experienced politician than Lewis was at the time, Blocker notes.

There are parallels to 1972 beyond the personal.

American protectionism was a threat under Richard Nixon in 1972 and remains one under U.S. President Donald Trump today.

Debates about bilingualism and official multiculturalism during Pierre Trudeau's first term threatened Liberal support in Ontario and the West in a way that today's debates on diversity might cost the Liberals, said English.

Quebec, Ontario and B.C. remain the battlegrounds they were then, though in 1972, the Progressive Conservatives had basically no support in Quebec and today's Tories hold 11 seats.

There are also factors present now — the Green party, a far more diverse electorate, higher-tech campaigning tools and tactics — that didn't exist at the time.

For example: the Progressive Conservatives in 1972, unarmed with the daily polling they have today, weren't aware how much support they had, said LeBreton. It wasn't until the last week of that campaign that they realized they might have a chance at forming government.

In the end, the 1972 Liberals ended up clinging to power in a minority Parliament by the skin of two seats.

Will the 2019 campaign end the same way? Polls suggest a minority for one party or another is a distinct possibility. But check back on Oct. 21, 2019, the day of the vote.

—With files from Joan Bryden

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press