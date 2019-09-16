ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Where the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are this week (Sept. 16-22)

Flamborough-Glanbrook NPD candidate Allison Cillis will be signing the Blue Dot Challenge pledge. The Blue Dot movement is a national grassroots campaign backed by the David Suzuki Foundation.

Location and Venue: 1799 Stone Church Rd. East, Hamilton

Event date and time: Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Federal NDP candidate Allison Cillis hits the campaign trail in Hannon.

Location and Venue: Hannon, Ontario

Event date and time: Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Federal NDP candidate Allison Cillis is hitting the campaign trail in Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Hosted by the Slceroderma Society of Ontario, this roof-top patio event in downtown Hamilton is in support of Scleroderma research. Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet has long been an advocate of Scleroderma research, a chronic disease that his mother passed away from.

Location and Venue: 12 James St. North, Hamilton (Core Urban Offices)

Event date and time: Thursday, Sept. 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook's federal NPD candidate Allison Cillis is participating in the Take Back the Night event, organized by the Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton Area. Participants gather at 6 p.m. with the march taking place at 7.

Location and Venue: 71 Main St. West, Hamilton (Hamilton City Hall)

Event date and time: Thursday, Sept. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Stop by Conservative incumbent David Sweet's booth at the Ancaster Fair, in the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook. David is offering free pumpkin seeds at his booth in celebration of the harvest and local farmers.

Location and Venue: 630 Trinity Road South, Ancaster (Ancaster Fairgrounds)

Event date and time: Sept. 20-22 (all day and evening)

Flamborough-Glanbrook NPD candidate Allison Cillis is hitting the campaign trail in Mount Hope.

Location and Venue: Mount Hope

Event date and time: Friday, Sept. 20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis is celebrating the grand opening of her campaign office.

Location and Venue: 299 Dundas St. East, Waterdown

Event date and time: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis is hitting the campaign trail in Waterdown with plans for a major canvass in the community.

Location and Venue: Waterdown

Event date and time: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be enjoying dinner at Millgrove United Church, which is hosting its annual roast beef dinner.

Location and Venue: 370 5th Concession West, Millgrove (Millgrove United Church)

Event date and time: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Want help making sense of this fall's federal election? There's a new newsletter that you might like. It's called The Lead, and it'll be your whip-smart, can't-miss guide to all the latest election news from across the country, written by veteran political journalist Kady O'Malley. Sign up for The Lead here today to make sure you don't miss an edition.

For more election related content, click here.