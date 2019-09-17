Second court order issued against Tay Township marijuana grow-op

A marijuana grow-op at a residential property in Waubaushene operating in contravention of Tay Township zoning bylaws has been issued a second court order to cease operations.

In early September, an Ontario Superior Court judge found the property owner and lessee guilty of contempt of court for not following a court order issued last year.

In October 2018, Justice R. Cary Boswell issued an injunction prohibiting anyone from growing, cultivating or producing marijuana at the Coldwater Road residence.

Marijuana has been grown at the residence since July 2014. However, the property is located in an area zoned village commercial, and township zoning bylaws only allow cannabis grow operations and processing facilities to be located in areas zoned general industrial and prestige industrial.