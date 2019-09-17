Pain at the pump: Hamilton gas prices to rise four cents a litre following Saudi drone attacks

Gas prices in Hamilton are expected to rise four cents a litre Wednesday following weekend drone attacks on crucial facilities in Saudi Arabia that knocked out about five per cent of global supply and sent crude oil prices soaring.
Drivers filling up at Hamilton pumps tomorrow can expect to pay approximately 120.9 cents per litre, longtime petroleum analyst Dan McTeague said.
But we should "count our blessings" as the increase could have been much higher had it come a couple of days earlier, he warned.
On Sept. 15, Canadian gas stations typically switch from dispensing summer-blend to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce by about four to five cents per litre, McTeague said.
Had summer-blend gas still been flowing at local pumps, motorists could have expected to see an eight to nine cent a litre increase, he added.
"We dodged a bullet," McTeague said.
The situation won't be the same for diesel, which is expected to see a 10 to 11 cent increase Wednesday, he said, adding: "It's going to hurt."
Across Ontario, gas prices could rise between five and 12 cents a litre over the next two weeks in the wake of the drone attacks, according to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Allison Mac.
GasBuddy — a crowdsourced fuel price tracking website — shows gas prices in Hamilton ranging from 106.4 cents per litre at the Pioneer on King Street West near Dundurn Street to 119.8 cents per litre at Fas Gas at Main Street West and Dundurn Street South.
Most prices hovered around the 116.9 cents per litre price point, the website showed midday Tuesday.
As for what's to come, McTeague said it will depend on how long it takes the two state-owned oil facilities to get back to production.
Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq processing facility and the Khurais oilfield were attacked over the weekend by drones leading to fires that have sidelined around 5.7 million barrels of oil that would otherwise have been pumped daily.
There were no injuries from the attack, but Aramco CEO Amin Hassan Al-Nasser told the Saudi Press Agency that it could take some days to restore production.
Company Saudi Aramco initially indicated it hoped to restore a third of lost oil output by Monday, but it has tempered that outlook and has provided no timetable for full recovery.
"The longer they're off-line, the more we're using up precious storage and inventories," McTeague said.
Mac from GasBuddy predicts oil prices will likely hover around $60 a barrel for the next two weeks or until Saudi Arabia is able to restore the bulk of their oil production.
"Saudi Arabia is seen as a very stable and reliable oil producer, so when something like this happens, the market reacts," she said.
Saudi Arabia can restart a significant volume of the halted oil production within days, but needs weeks to restore full output capacity. The kingdom — or its customers — may use stockpiles to keep supplies flowing in the short term.
That being said, once the "temporary hike" is over, Mac said she expects gas prices to return to what would be typical for this time of year when the demand of the summer driving season has passed.
"I don't want motorists to be too alarmed by this," she said.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
-With files from The Toronto Star and Bloomberg
