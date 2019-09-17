Ford says he's too busy to campaign for Scheer

VERNER, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is too busy governing to campaign with federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Speaking today at an event in northern Ontario, Ford said he also doesn't want to interfere in the federal election — he wants there to be a good race and to let the best party win.

Ford says he has worked well so far with the Liberal government and would work well with whoever is elected Oct. 21.

Since Ford's election last year his popularity has fallen, particularly after a spring budget that was rife with cuts.