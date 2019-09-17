Where the party leaders are Wednesday

OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Wednesday, Sept. 18. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Fredericton, N.B.

9:30 a.m. — Fredericton Lawn Bowling Club, 15 Saunders St. (announcement and availability)

Salisbury, N.B.

No time specified — No location specified (visiting local shop with candidate Alaina Lockhart)

Moncton, N.B.

No time specified — No location specified (meeting seniors with candidate Ginette Petitpas Taylor)

Truro, N.S.

6 p.m. — Lenore Zann campaign office, 128 Esplanade St. (brief remarks)