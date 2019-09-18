Parties promise spending or spending cuts

Scheer is campaigning in and around Toronto today.

Singh has focused his campaign in Ontario and in Quebec, where he launched a platform directly aimed at reigniting the passion for his party in that province. He's had his share of candidate troubles as well, including finding enough of them to run under the orange banner, a problem the party says will be solved by the Sept. 30 deadline for candidates to register.

Singh is spending a second day straight in Ontario, moving on to Barrie and Toronto after his announcement in Sudbury.

The Green party has released its national platform, a document that leader Elizabeth May says seeks to show that all national policy must now be considered as a means to respond to the current climate emergency.

While May spent the early days of the campaign mostly in her home province of B.C., where she holds her seat, she moved squarely onto the offence after that by hitting ridings the party thinks it might be able to win, including Guelph.

May is back in Vancouver today, though.

And People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier saw new life given to his campaign with word that he'll have a spot at the officially sanctioned leaders' debates scheduled for early October.

The nod from the debates' commission validates his argument that his party — though polling at only four per cent nationally — does have a chance of electing an MP.

Bernier is in New Brunswick today, for the latest in a series of relatively low-key meet-and-greets with local candidates.

Despite all the leaders' moving around the country, the polls aren't moving that much. New data released today by Leger shows the Liberals and Conservatives are still neck-and-neck for the lead, and the NDP and Greens fighting for third place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019.

By The Canadian Press