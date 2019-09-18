Little changed in campaign's first week: poll

"Very often the needle doesn't move early on in the campaign," he said in an interview.

Still, he said the Conservatives need to pick up momentum if they're going to stop the Liberals from winning re-election.

"Nobody seems to be finding (momentum) which is not bad news for the Liberals, or less of a bad news item, but it is bad news for the Conservatives with that much ground to make up."

In regional results, which are somewhat less reliable because of the smaller sample size, respondents continued to give the Liberals the edge in the two provinces that account for almost 60 per cent of the 338 seats up for grabs on Oct. 21.

In Quebec, Liberal support was at 36 per cent, compared to 22 for the Bloc Quebecois, 21 for the Conservatives, 10 for the Greens, seven for the NDP and three for the People's Party.

In Ontario, Liberals enjoyed the support of 38 per cent, five points ahead of the Conservatives. The NDP were at 13 per cent, the Greens at 12 and the People's Party at four.

The poll suggests the Liberals held a commanding lead in the Atlantic provinces, with 46 per cent support, more than 20 points ahead of the second place Conservatives.

British Columbia was more of a toss up, with the Conservatives leading at 31 per cent support, followed closely by the Liberals at 29 per cent. The NDP stood at 19 per cent, the Greens at 16 and the People's Party at six.

The Conservatives continued to enjoy a commanding lead in Alberta, with 58 per cent support to the Liberals' 22, and in Manitoba/Saskatchewan, with 41 per cent to the Liberals' 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press