Familiar face takes over as city manager in Cambridge’s time of uncertainty

There's another mayor who made a lasting impression on Calder. His mom, Wendy. She was mayor of Woodstock 40 years ago when a twister levelled a chunk of town.

"I grew up through high school as the son of the mayor," Calder said, thinking back to a a time without ubiquitous cellphones and rancorous social media.

"I think she really enjoyed the politics."

She taught him to do his best at whatever he chooses to do. She also encouraged him to go into municipal government as a career. Just stay away from the legal profession. His lawyer dad George warned him it was a hard profession.

Municipal administration can be tough too.

During his first tour in Cambridge, he learned customer service is No. 1. Taxpayers demand good service. In Waterloo, he found out he had to be very well prepared with his information in the two-university town where academics were watching closely. Tillsonburg taught him relationship-building and the importance of being seen out in the community.

Easy going. Sense of humour. Open door policy. Collaborative approach.

Calder, a grandfather of three, says he brings all that with him as he moves into a city manager's wing where squinty-eyed portraits of Clint Eastwood and Charles Bronson hang.

Calder returns to the city of Cambridge as the Ford government's efficiency-seekers size it up for potential amalgamation.

"There's a couple of municipalities I worked for that don't exist any more," said Calder, thinking back to an internship he once did at the former city of York.

And, come November, what if Cambridge is amalgamated deeper into Waterloo Region?

"Uncertainty is always a challenge," Calder said.

"My philosophy is,'OK, province, make a decision.' Whatever that decision is, I'm a leader in this community. My job will be to implement whatever that change is, if there is any."

jhicks@therecord.com

Twitter: @HicksJD

