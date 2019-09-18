OSCE takes pass on monitoring Cdn election

OTTAWA — An international body that specializes in monitoring elections is skipping this year's contest in Canada despite concerns about the role of third-party groups, cybersecurity and social media in the campaign.

The Organization for Security and Economic Co-operation in Europe, or OSCE, monitored Canada's federal election in 2015 and recently sent an advance team to determine whether it should return for 2019.

The team reported at the end of August, recommending a mission following discussions with the main political parties as well as Elections Canada, several government departments and outside experts.

The team said an observation mission could help assess recent changes to the election law, Canada's effort to protect the election from cyberthreats, and new rules around campaign financing and social media.