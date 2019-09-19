Singh stays course amid Trudeau 'blackface' images

The NDP leader, who is a practising Sikh and the first member of a visible minority to lead a federal party in Canada, has previously spoken about having faced racism and discrimination when he was growing up.

But rather than speak of his own experiences on Thursday, Singh turned the focus to other Canadians who have struggled with such attitudes — and warned that Trudeau's actions threaten to worsen already escalating hate and discrimination in Canada.

"When you've got a prime minister that is mocking the lived realities of Canadians, it can inflame those tensions and give more oxygen to those who believe in discriminating (against) people based on the way they look," he said.

"That's why it's deeply concerning. The impacts that this has on Canada and on the lives of Canadians can't be underestimated. This is massive."

During an event two years ago, as Singh was running for the NDP leadership, a protester accused him of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and wanting to impose Islamic Shariah law.

Rather than pointing out that he is not Muslim, Singh told the protester that the NDP believes in "love and courage" and repeatedly told her: "We love you."

The incident was captured on video and went viral. Many commentators later saw it as a turning point in Singh's successful bid for the NDP leadership.

Speaking on Thursday, Singh said Canadians will have to decide who the real Trudeau is while underscoring what he described as the importance of having a federal government "that's going to move forward the policies to end discrimination."

Noting that the NDP platform includes plans to end carding — arbitrary checks of people's identities on the street by police — and address discrimination within the justice system, Singh said his party wants "to build a society where people are not judged or treated unfairly because of the colour of their skin or their identity.

"And that's something New Democrats are committed to doing."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

By The Canadian Press