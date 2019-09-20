Packed classrooms and fewer choices: Hamilton union leaders say schools are under stress

Another change this year is an increase in "stacked classes," in which students from different grades and streams like academic and applied are in the same class.

While this happens from time to time, most commonly in physical education courses, "The problem is, this year, we're seeing far more stacks than we're used to," Jerome said.

One school has five classes made up of four separate course codes — typically students from Grades 9 through 12, he said.

To describe that as "uncharacteristic is an understatement," Jerome said. "That is not normal by any stretch of the imagination."

This can be difficult for teachers required to teach different material to separate groups in the same class and challenging for students, who may be at varying skill levels.

Earlier this year, the province announced funding changes and an increase to the average high school class size that sent school boards across Ontario scrambling to balance their budgets.

The province has promised an additional $1.6 billion in funding so no teachers will be laid off if there aren't enough retirements and resignations — though some educators still remain jobless for this fall, or have been moved from full-time permanent positions into part-time or long-term supply work.

At Hamilton's public school board, 99 secondary teachers received layoff notes last spring, but 47 have since been recalled. The remaining 52 have been offered temporary assignments for the first semester.

This can have a trickle-down effect, as these teachers may now be in long-term occasional assignments previously filled by supply teachers, who will now have to rely on day-to-day work, Jerome said.

The local Catholic school board did not issue layoff notices because they were able to move staff from guidance, special education and student success positions back into the classroom.

Some boards — including the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board — have said they had to reduce their course offerings, partly because they didn't have enough staff to cover them.

Catholic school chair Pat Daly said it was difficult for the board to attribute any changes in course offerings to the average high school class size increase.

The average high school class size at the public board has increased from 19.77 students last year to 22.4 students this year — a number that will have to reach an average of 28 students in four years.

At Hamilton's Catholic school board, the average is expected to be around 22.6 or 22.7 students this year — an increase from last year's just under 22 students.

If this trajectory continues, both union leaders expressed concerns about what next school year will look like.

"This is going to be ugly," Jerome said.

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

-With files from The Toronto Star

