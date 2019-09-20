Anonymous donor offers city $1 million to save the Hamilton Aviary

"We've been struggling with this forever, sitting in limbo for so long ... I guess nothing is guaranteed, but just the fact the someone would want to do something like this seems like pretty good news."

Online, reaction to the proposed donation ranged from celebration among bird lovers to expressions of disbelief that someone would choose to spend $1 million on feathered friends.

City staff is expected to report back to council later this year on the future of the Westdale aviary building, which is actually owned by the Royal Botanical Gardens and leased by the municipality.

The surprise donation will certainly give councillors "a lot to think about," said Coun. Chad Collins, who has been introduced to the prospective donor but has not seen the proposal letter.

"It's a very generous offer and I would never discourage any resident who wants to come forward with such an idea," he said. "But obviously a lot of this would boil down to costs and ownership. Does the city want to own an aviary? At one point, I think there was a proposal to incorporate (the sanctuary) into the Gage Park greenhouse, but that was deemed unaffordable."

Collins said he understands there are conditions attached to the offer, potentially including a larger space to allow the birds room to stretch their wings. Staying in Westdale, however, is apparently not a prerequisite.

mvandongen@thespec.com

