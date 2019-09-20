Anonymous donor offers city $1 million to save the Hamilton Aviary

An anonymous donor is offering the city $1 million to save the endangered Hamilton Aviary.
The exotic bird sanctuary nearly lost its city-leased Westdale home in 2017 over concerns it was falling apart, prompting city staff to recommend "re-homing" about 60 aging parrots, budgies and cockatoos.
Outraged bird lovers and Friends of the Aviary volunteers successfully lobbied city council to stay on a month-to-month lease while they fundraised and searched for a long-term home.
The search was not going well as of February — but now, an anonymous woman who lives in Hamilton is floating the prospect of a $1-million shot in the arm for the fundraising effort.
"The individual is looking at investing $1 million as a legacy gift to ensure there is a future for the aviary and the birds," said Don Ross, a former city alderman acting as a go-between to arrange discussions with city officials.
Ross said the woman prefers to stay anonymous for now. But the longtime resident is interested in supporting the aviary in memory of her late husband, who loved birds and watching backyard wildlife.
"It's certainly not a done deal," Ross emphasized.
"I think everyone understands the city still has to make a decision about what is going to happen with the aviary. What (the prospective donor) wants council to know when they are making that decision is that there is money on the table."
Even the unconfirmed prospect of such a donation left Sherry Houston feeling "floored" Thursday.
"I'm shaking, just thinking about it," said the past-president of the Friends of the Aviary.
"We've been struggling with this forever, sitting in limbo for so long ... I guess nothing is guaranteed, but just the fact the someone would want to do something like this seems like pretty good news."
Online, reaction to the proposed donation ranged from celebration among bird lovers to expressions of disbelief that someone would choose to spend $1 million on feathered friends.
City staff is expected to report back to council later this year on the future of the Westdale aviary building, which is actually owned by the Royal Botanical Gardens and leased by the municipality.
The surprise donation will certainly give councillors "a lot to think about," said Coun. Chad Collins, who has been introduced to the prospective donor but has not seen the proposal letter.
"It's a very generous offer and I would never discourage any resident who wants to come forward with such an idea," he said. "But obviously a lot of this would boil down to costs and ownership. Does the city want to own an aviary? At one point, I think there was a proposal to incorporate (the sanctuary) into the Gage Park greenhouse, but that was deemed unaffordable."
Collins said he understands there are conditions attached to the offer, potentially including a larger space to allow the birds room to stretch their wings. Staying in Westdale, however, is apparently not a prerequisite.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
An anonymous donor is offering the city $1 million to save the endangered Hamilton Aviary.
The exotic bird sanctuary nearly lost its city-leased Westdale home in 2017 over concerns it was falling apart, prompting city staff to recommend "re-homing" about 60 aging parrots, budgies and cockatoos.
Outraged bird lovers and Friends of the Aviary volunteers successfully lobbied city council to stay on a month-to-month lease while they fundraised and searched for a long-term home.
The search was not going well as of February — but now, an anonymous woman who lives in Hamilton is floating the prospect of a $1-million shot in the arm for the fundraising effort.
"The individual is looking at investing $1 million as a legacy gift to ensure there is a future for the aviary and the birds," said Don Ross, a former city alderman acting as a go-between to arrange discussions with city officials.
Ross said the woman prefers to stay anonymous for now. But the longtime resident is interested in supporting the aviary in memory of her late husband, who loved birds and watching backyard wildlife.
"It's certainly not a done deal," Ross emphasized.
"I think everyone understands the city still has to make a decision about what is going to happen with the aviary. What (the prospective donor) wants council to know when they are making that decision is that there is money on the table."
Even the unconfirmed prospect of such a donation left Sherry Houston feeling "floored" Thursday.
"I'm shaking, just thinking about it," said the past-president of the Friends of the Aviary.
"We've been struggling with this forever, sitting in limbo for so long ... I guess nothing is guaranteed, but just the fact the someone would want to do something like this seems like pretty good news."
Online, reaction to the proposed donation ranged from celebration among bird lovers to expressions of disbelief that someone would choose to spend $1 million on feathered friends.
City staff is expected to report back to council later this year on the future of the Westdale aviary building, which is actually owned by the Royal Botanical Gardens and leased by the municipality.
The surprise donation will certainly give councillors "a lot to think about," said Coun. Chad Collins, who has been introduced to the prospective donor but has not seen the proposal letter.
"It's a very generous offer and I would never discourage any resident who wants to come forward with such an idea," he said. "But obviously a lot of this would boil down to costs and ownership. Does the city want to own an aviary? At one point, I think there was a proposal to incorporate (the sanctuary) into the Gage Park greenhouse, but that was deemed unaffordable."
Collins said he understands there are conditions attached to the offer, potentially including a larger space to allow the birds room to stretch their wings. Staying in Westdale, however, is apparently not a prerequisite.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
An anonymous donor is offering the city $1 million to save the endangered Hamilton Aviary.
The exotic bird sanctuary nearly lost its city-leased Westdale home in 2017 over concerns it was falling apart, prompting city staff to recommend "re-homing" about 60 aging parrots, budgies and cockatoos.
Outraged bird lovers and Friends of the Aviary volunteers successfully lobbied city council to stay on a month-to-month lease while they fundraised and searched for a long-term home.
The search was not going well as of February — but now, an anonymous woman who lives in Hamilton is floating the prospect of a $1-million shot in the arm for the fundraising effort.
"The individual is looking at investing $1 million as a legacy gift to ensure there is a future for the aviary and the birds," said Don Ross, a former city alderman acting as a go-between to arrange discussions with city officials.
Ross said the woman prefers to stay anonymous for now. But the longtime resident is interested in supporting the aviary in memory of her late husband, who loved birds and watching backyard wildlife.
"It's certainly not a done deal," Ross emphasized.
"I think everyone understands the city still has to make a decision about what is going to happen with the aviary. What (the prospective donor) wants council to know when they are making that decision is that there is money on the table."
Even the unconfirmed prospect of such a donation left Sherry Houston feeling "floored" Thursday.
"I'm shaking, just thinking about it," said the past-president of the Friends of the Aviary.
"We've been struggling with this forever, sitting in limbo for so long ... I guess nothing is guaranteed, but just the fact the someone would want to do something like this seems like pretty good news."
Online, reaction to the proposed donation ranged from celebration among bird lovers to expressions of disbelief that someone would choose to spend $1 million on feathered friends.
City staff is expected to report back to council later this year on the future of the Westdale aviary building, which is actually owned by the Royal Botanical Gardens and leased by the municipality.
The surprise donation will certainly give councillors "a lot to think about," said Coun. Chad Collins, who has been introduced to the prospective donor but has not seen the proposal letter.
"It's a very generous offer and I would never discourage any resident who wants to come forward with such an idea," he said. "But obviously a lot of this would boil down to costs and ownership. Does the city want to own an aviary? At one point, I think there was a proposal to incorporate (the sanctuary) into the Gage Park greenhouse, but that was deemed unaffordable."
Collins said he understands there are conditions attached to the offer, potentially including a larger space to allow the birds room to stretch their wings. Staying in Westdale, however, is apparently not a prerequisite.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec