Tories promise to buy new MRI, CT machines

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to spend $1.5 billion to buy new medical imaging equipment for facilities across the country.

Scheer says a Conservative government would buy MRI and CT machines to replace aging ones, which he says would reduce wait times for those tests.

He cites a Conference Board of Canada report that found there are excessive wait times for those tests, which is costing the economy billions of dollars.

Scheer says with Canada's aging population, the demand for such exams will only increase.