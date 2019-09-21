Vehicle destroyed by fire in Flamborough crash

Hamilton police are investigating a rollover crash and fire in Flamborough early Saturday morning where the driver fled.
Emergency services were called to Gore Road at Lennon Road around 6:25 a.m. for a single vehicle that had rolled and was fully engulfed, said Hamilton Police Staff Sgt. Maggie Schoen.
Hamilton Fire arrived first and found no one in the vehicle.
The blaze was quickly extinguished.
The fire was so strong there was "only a shell left," she said.
Police were working to locate the driver.
