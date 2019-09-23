ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Where the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are this week (Sept. 23-29)

The federal election campaign is underway and Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are keeping busy in all areas of the riding.
So far, five candidates have registered to run for the federal Flamborough-Glanbrook seat and all candidates have been invited to supply calendar items for a weekly list of events and appearances. The goal of the list, organized in chronological order, is to provide readers the opportunity to connect with the candidates on the campaign trail.
This week, we received submissions from Conservative incumbent David Sweet and NDP candidate Allison Cillis. Here's where you can connect with them Sept. 23-29:
Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and talking to voters in Binbrook.
Location and Venue: Binbrook
Event date: Monday, Sept. 23
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet is hitting the campaign trail in Freelton.
Location and Venue: Freelton
Event date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be in attendance at the 7th annual Flamborough Chili Fest, in support of the Flamborough Women's Resource Centre.
Location and Venue: 79 Hamilton Street North, Waterdown (Royal Canadian Legion Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis will be campaigning in Upper Stoney Creek.
Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek
Event date and time: Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and talking to voters in Waterdown.
Location and Venue: Waterdown
Event date and time: Wednesday, Sept. 25
Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis will be knocking on doors meeting with voters in Mount Hope.
Location and Venue: Glanbrook
Event date and time: Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be door-knocking in Lynden.
Location and Venue: Lynden,
Event date and time: Thursday, Sept. 26
Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis will be hitting the campaign trail in Waterdown.
Location and Venue: Waterdown
Event date and time: Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will attend a Parole Board of Canada hearing in support of local families who are victims of violent offenders — a topic addressed by Sweet's 2015 Private Member's Bill.
Event date and time: Friday, Sept. 27
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and talking to voters in Mount Hope.
Location and Venue: Mount Hope
Event date and time: Saturday, Sept. 28
Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis hosts a campaign rally. All welcome.
Location and Venue: 1784 Stone Church Rd. East (Cause and Effect Kitchen)
Event date and time: Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1 until 4 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will run a 5-km distance in the Run for Rachael event in support of the Suicide Prevention Community Council of Hamilton.
Location and Venue: 999 Upper Wentworth Street, Hamilton (Limeridge Mall)
Event date and time: Sunday, Sept. 29 from 8 to 11 a.m.
