Trudeau attacks troika of Tories in Ontario

Scheer and Trudeau are each hoping to discover a bountiful crop of support as they focus Monday's federal campaign efforts on the densely populated suburbs north of Toronto and the rest of the so-called Golden Horseshoe.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Leader Elizabeth May take their undercard battle to Atlantic Canada. In Bathurst, N.B., Singh introduced Daniel Theriault as the party's "star candidate" in the riding of Acadie-Bathurst that former NDP MP Yvon Godin held for about 18 years before the Liberals took it in the 2015 election. May is scheduled to make an announcement in Fredericton.

Monday was Trudeau's second straight day courting suburban family voters; he spent Sunday in Brampton, Ont., promising the picket-fence crowd a big-ticket tax cut worth billions and a 25 per cent reduction in their cellphone bills.

Scheer, meanwhile, arrives in the suburban community of Vaughan, Ont., after a visit to Prince Edward Island, where he made a commitment of a different kind: a pledge to veterans to personally oversee efforts to reset the Conservative party's relationship with Canada's ex-soldiers.

Scheer not only promised to correct a host of the reasons why veterans in Canada are mad at the Liberals and Conservatives — clear the benefits backlog, overhaul their hated pension plan, improve transition supports — but he also promised to oversee the efforts himself and enshrine respect for veterans in legislation.

"As prime minister, I will take a personal interest in ensuring the commitments we made today are followed through on," Scheer said.

On Sunday, Singh continued to make public concern about climate change and natural disasters a priority.

During a stop in Gatineau, Que., Singh pledged to add $2.5 billion to the federal government's disaster mitigation fund. The idea, he said, is to help people — like those in west Quebec who recently faced severe flooding — avoid disasters and be able to stay in their current homes.

"We can't just close our eyes" to the prospect of more weather-related disasters, he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

— With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone and Morgan Lowrie

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press