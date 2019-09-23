Trudeau, Scheer battle for Ontario

"The real question is: What's the difference between Kathleen Wynne and Justin Trudeau? The very same people who are the architects of the failed Kathleen Wynne/Dalton McGuinty government that raised taxes, ran massive deficits, mired in scandal and corruptions are now working for Justin Trudeau, and they're following the same playbook," said Scheer.

"So voters in Ontario know that they can limit the damage from Justin Trudeau to one term."

Scheer said he is committed to increasing transfer payments to the provinces for health care and education to three per cent.

"I am ready to run against Justin Trudeau. I am holding Justin Trudeau to account. And he is desperate to run against anybody other than me," he said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Leader Elizabeth May are taking their undercard battle to Atlantic Canada. In Bathurst, N.B., Singh was forced address criticism that he has forgotten that province by never visiting, amid a summer controversy that some NDP candidates switched to the Greens.

Former NDP MP Yvon Godin, who held Acadie-Bathurst for about 18 years before the Liberals took it in the 2015 election, told the CBC in August he was concerned about Singh's inattention to the province.

"I'm really sorry," Singh said Monday as he introduced Daniel Theriault as the candidate in Godin's old riding. "I'm sorry I didn't get here earlier. I'm happy to be here. I'm honoured to be here and it's a beautiful place."

May was scheduled to make an announcement in Fredericton.

Monday was Trudeau's second straight day courting suburban family voters; he spent Sunday in Brampton, Ont., promising the picket-fence crowd a big-ticket tax cut worth billions and a 25 per cent reduction in their cellphone bills.

Scheer was in Prince Edward Island on Sunday, where he pledged to veterans to personally oversee efforts to reset the Conservative party's relationship with Canada's ex-soldiers.

— with a file from Allison Jones

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press