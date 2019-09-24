Hamilton joint ventures: Haze lifts before cannabis market enters next phase

Radicle

The Hamilton company runs a 25,000-square-foot hydroponic grow operation at Gage Street North and Beach Road for medical cannabis users and a recreational brand, Gage, with strains such as Trainwreck. An expansion has been approved to bring the total grow space to 40,000 square feet.

Privately held Radicle was created by the Reda family, founders of Hamilton's Big Bee convenience store chain.

In Detroit, a Radicle subsidiary to be called Gage Growth is the centrepiece of a strategy to expand across Michigan with Bruce Linton, the founder of Canopy Growth who was forced out of his co-CEO job in the summer, and Gilbert Milam Jr. — a.k.a. San Francisco rapper "Berner" and his Cookies brand of products.

AB Laboratories

For a while, KISS frontman Gene Simmons was "chief evangelist officer" for the Ancaster operation and its 50 per cent owner Invictus. So smitten was the company with Simmons that they chose GENE as its stock ticker (23 cents on Sept. 23). Simmons is gone now, after "abdicating" his position, according to Vancouver-based Invictus.

Two phases of growth are complete and two are pending at the Hamilton operations of AB Labs, founded by Marc Ripa before he partnered up with Invictus on two Hamilton joint ventures, including an original 16,000-square-foot growing space that has been approved for a total of 40,000 square feet.

At another site in Hamilton, a 100-acre farm with a potential yield of 22,000 kg is waiting for approval from Health Canada. That operation is 24 per cent held by Invictus.

Invictus distributes recreational products in Alberta and Ontario in strains such as Sensi Star.

Assistant grower Dylan Ritter waters plants in various stages of growth at the Green Organic Dutchman. | Gary Yokoyama/The Hamilton Spectator file photo

Green Organic Dutchman

Unite Organic, the company's high-THC recreational product, hit Ontario Cannabis stores at the end of August. It's Ancaster hybrid greenhouse expanded from 2,000 kg to 17,500 kg and its new Valleyfield, Que. operation is expected to yield 65,000 kg by year end.

The Mississauga-based company lays claim to being one of four competing organic growers in the country on a short list that includes 48North B.C.'s Whistler Cannabis Co. and Rubicon Organics

The Green Organic Dutchman (ticker TGOD, $2.65 on Sept. 23) recently opened sales to medical patients across the country. The company has also signed supply agreements with Alberta and British Columbia.

Beleave

The Hamilton company started with 2,000 square feet of grow space in Flamborough and has been expanding its capacity to 60,000 square feet with an expected yield of 8,650 kg for medical and recreational lines.

Its Seven Oaks product sold in four provinces includes strains such as Shishkaberry and Cold Creek Kush. Beleave (BE, 4 cents on Sept. 23) has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.

It has cannabis interests in Germany and Colombian operations, but its immediate focus is on the Canadian market and in emerging edibles products such as the company's patent pending water soluble powder that can be added to drinks or food in pre-measured packets like a coffee sweetener, according to CEO Bill Panagiotakopoulos.

Green Leaf

The Hamilton-area company uses fish and water in a 35,000-square-foot underground bunker to grow medical cannabis such as Pacific Splash and Breaking Wave. In a process it calls "aquaponics", plant roots dangle in a closed loop of water that circulates through fish tanks containing thousands of tilapia.

CEO Warren Bravo, who founded the private company with Lyn Bravo and Steve Leblance, says NASA is using aquaponics to develop methods for growing plants on the planet Mars and describes the company as an innovator in sustainable growing methods and medical cannabis applications.

"For us it's about science, we're not going to be the 'rec' guys," he says, referring to licensed recreational producers.

thogue@thespec.com

