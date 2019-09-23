Bloc leader calls for pause on border treaty

SAINT-BERNARD-DE-LACOLLE, Que. — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is calling for the suspension of a border agreement between Canada and the United States that he says encourages illegal immigration.

Blanchet told a news conference today the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States should be put on hold.

The agreement requires asylum seekers to request refugee status in the first safe country in which they arrive, meaning people are not allowed to travel through the United States and seek asylum in Canada, or vice versa.

But there is a loophole in the agreement, permitting people entering Canada between official ports of entry to claim refugee status in the country, even if they could have applied in the U.S. first.