Trudeau's blackface 'frankly bizarre:' Alberta premier

CALGARY — Alberta's premier says images of federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing black and brown face makeup should make it easier for voters to choose in next month's election.

Jason Kenney, who is just back from a tour urging investment in Alberta's energy sector, says the prime minister's embarrassing behaviour is "frankly bizarre."

Kenney says he has never seen anyone else indulge in what he calls such insulting, racial mockery.

He says Canadians should look at a dignified leader such as Conservative Andrew Scheer, who had a more humble upbringing and is in touch with the lives of ordinary Canadians.