7-storey retirement home planned for Waterdown

The site was formerly the home of the Creative Manor, which was demolished. At the time, the location was slated to be the home of a six-storey condominium development.

She noted Emshih is not the first owner of the property or the first applicant on the file.

“Prior to them it was owned by someone who wanted to develop an apartment residence and they got a site-specific zoning approval for that in 2017,” she said.

She said Emshih took over the project partway through site planning and didn’t change the scope of the project greatly — just changing the use from an apartment residence to a retirement home.

Lindsay said the retirement home will fill a demand for additional housing for seniors in the Waterdown community.

“They believed it would be appropriate for the area, a successful venture — and that they’re providing an important service to the community that really does need it.”

Partridge added she is supportive of the goals of the project.

“I hear continually from seniors that 'we do not have anywhere to go' — they don’t want to go to Hamilton, they don’t want to go to Burlington,” she said. “They want to stay within their Flamborough community.”