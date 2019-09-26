7-storey retirement home planned for Waterdown

The vacant property at 100 Hamilton St. North in Waterdown is slated to be the home of a seven-storey retirement home.
The building, which is proposed to have 143 units for 155 beds and 64 parking spaces, recently had minor variances approved at the City of Hamilton’s Committee of Adjustment to facilitate its approval.
The property is being developed by Emshih Developments, a provider of retirement housing, said urban solutions planner Amber Lindsay.
She said the building is awaiting site plan approval to proceed with construction.
The variances approved at the Aug. 29 meeting included one to allow for microwaves in the units and a single loading dock, instead of four.
Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said she thinks the space is a good location for a retirement home, due to its proximity to Memorial Park, the Fortinos plaza and the Royal Canadian Legion.
“It’s close to everything that they need to access on that strip there,” she said. “So I think it is a good location.”
Partridge stressed it is a private company developing the property — not the city.
“It’s a privately owned company, it’s not a city project,” she said. “The city doesn’t own the land and so the timing around what happens is really up to the property owner developing that property.”
Lindsay said the entire property is about .4 hectares and the building has a total area of more than 12,000 square metres.
The site was formerly the home of the Creative Manor, which was demolished. At the time, the location was slated to be the home of a six-storey condominium development.
She noted Emshih is not the first owner of the property or the first applicant on the file.
“Prior to them it was owned by someone who wanted to develop an apartment residence and they got a site-specific zoning approval for that in 2017,” she said.
She said Emshih took over the project partway through site planning and didn’t change the scope of the project greatly — just changing the use from an apartment residence to a retirement home.
Lindsay said the retirement home will fill a demand for additional housing for seniors in the Waterdown community.
“They believed it would be appropriate for the area, a successful venture — and that they’re providing an important service to the community that really does need it.”
Partridge added she is supportive of the goals of the project.
“I hear continually from seniors that 'we do not have anywhere to go' — they don’t want to go to Hamilton, they don’t want to go to Burlington,” she said. “They want to stay within their Flamborough community.”
