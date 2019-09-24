Summer hangs on: Record heat in Hamilton a remnant of tropical storm Imelda

"Cold air is never far from the warm air, summer wants to hang on and winter wants to get a foothold. But last year we were shortchanged on fall, it seemed to go from sweat to slush, because it was snowy in October and November, and it made winter seem long."

It all underscores the fact that, despite what the calendar says, it's mostly a matter of perception when seasons begin and end.

For some, the summerly fall weather is a well-known impostor.

Most local pool owners, for example, keep right on schedule closing their pools, said Dana Simpson, the manager at the Pool Shoppe on Rymal Road East.

Leaves continue to turn and fall, following the dictates of shorter days and gathering darkness. Pools become higher maintenance.

But each year there is the crazy-from-the-heat sort who delays closing another few weeks, holding out against the inevitable.

Such quixotic souls might benefit reading words by Mary Oliver, the poet who died eight months ago:

"Every year we have been witness to it: How the world descends into a rich mash, in order that it may resume. And therefore who would cry out to the petals on the ground to stay, knowing, as we must, how the vivacity of what was is married to the vitality of what will be?"

jwells@thespec.com

905-526-3515 | @jonjwells

jwells@thespec.com

905-526-3515 | @jonjwells