$3,000-a-day drug habit made her steal $3.4 million from boss, court told

A Hamilton woman who blames her opioid addiction for stealing $3.4 million from her bosses apologized in court, saying they were like family to her.

Ruth Seguin, 57, the once-trusted chief financial officer of Dan Lawrie Insurance Brokers in Hamilton, read her apology letter at her ongoing sentencing hearing on Monday. Dan and Bob Lawrie were not in court to hear it.

"What I did was really hurtful," she said through tears. "Addiction led me to a very dark place."

Seguin said she loved working for the Lawries and there is no excuse for what she did. "It was horrific, knowing what I was doing to you both."

She pleaded guilty in June to defrauding the insurance broker over a period of five years, from 2011 to 2016, by cashing cheques made out to the company, or transferring money from company bank accounts into her own.

Her lawyer, Andrew Confente, said Seguin, a once-respected employee, is a familiar story to the courts — becoming addicted to prescription and then illicit street opioids after back surgery.

"She is what we'd categorize as a functioning addict," he said, despite her "$3,000-a-day habit."

"The house of cards collapsed in (December) 2016," he said, leading Seguin to attempt suicide just after the fraud was exposed. Company CEO Dan Lawrie was alerted by the bank that Seguin was depositing company cheques into her own personal account or cashing them.

Confente said Seguin has been on a suboxone program and "sober" since then.

He told the court that her guilty plea is a sign of remorse and saved the victims from having to testify at a trial, and submitted that her sentence should be no more than three to three-and-a-half years.