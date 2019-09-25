Hear from Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates at Waterdown forum

Voters will have a chance to hear from Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates running in the 43rd general election at a candidates’ forum in Waterdown.
Set for Oct. 1, the event is hosted by the local Christian community. Five candidates are running for the federal Flamborough/Glanbrook seat. Candidates include: David Sweet (Conservative incumbent), Janet Errygers (Green), Jennifer Stebbing (Liberal), Allison Cillis (NDP) and David Tilden (People’s Party of Canada).
The forum gets underway at 7 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 616 Dundas St. East.
The federal election is on Oct. 21.
