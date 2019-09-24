The speed limit is increasing on the QEW Thursday. What do you think?

News 01:24 PM Hamilton Spectator

Vroom, vroom.

The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit to 110 km/h on three stretches of highway Thursday, including the QEW between Hamilton and St. Catharines.

It says the change, part of a two-year pilot project, is meant to find ways to "improve traffic flow and safety" on highways — but we want to know what you think.

Is the 10 km/h increase too much? Too little? Will it even make a difference?

Have your say on Facebook, Twitter or by email at news@thespec.com.

Now time to get the Mid-Peninsula Highway started.

— DefFox (@silverfox_yerf) September 24, 2019

— Mark Bono (@mbono05) September 24, 2019

— Lucio Palazzo (@PR_Paradise) September 24, 2019
 
 
 
 
 
 

