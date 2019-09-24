The speed limit is increasing on the QEW Thursday. What do you think?

Vroom, vroom.

The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit to 110 km/h on three stretches of highway Thursday, including the QEW between Hamilton and St. Catharines.

It says the change, part of a two-year pilot project, is meant to find ways to "improve traffic flow and safety" on highways — but we want to know what you think.

Is the 10 km/h increase too much? Too little? Will it even make a difference?

The traffic doesn't move at speed even on a good day so it's a moot point. — Kathleen Leach (@LeachKathleen) September 24, 2019

So, since the effective speed limit is already 120 now, does that mean 130 will be okay? Why not make the actual limit a hard 120? And then pull people over beyond that. — Greg O'Brien (@gregobr) September 24, 2019

Lower traffic routes like the 402 could benefit from being 120. The traffic jam of the QEW being 110 is probably about right. Now time to get the Mid-Peninsula Highway started. — DefFox (@silverfox_yerf) September 24, 2019