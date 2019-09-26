‘A cautionary tale’: U of Guelph student has lifetime ban from U.S. reversed after taking CBD oil over border

A University of Guelph student is still rattled after she temporarily received a lifetime ban from entering the United States for carrying a bottle of CBD oil across the border.
The 21-year-old — who asked the Mercury Tribune not to be identified — said the ban was reversed two weeks after it was implemented, but the experience has made her think twice about carrying these products around with her, even while at home in Canada.
A year ago she started using CBD oil in place of other pain killers to treat the painful side-effects of scoliosis. CBD — or Cannabidiol — is a non-psychoactive product of the cannabis plant.
“I just honestly don’t think about having it on me anymore, just because I have it all the time,” she said.
When crossing the border at Point Roberts late last month, heading from B.C. to Washington state to go to a cabin with a friend, security asked if she had any alcohol or “leafy greens,” or other items to declare. She didn’t think to mention the CBD oil.
In both B.C. and Washington state, these products are legal, but U.S. border is governed federally. In the United States, cannabis – like heroin or ecstasy – is considered a controlled substance governed by federal law.
When the bottle was found in her backpack she was handed a US$500 fine and told she wouldn’t be entering the states. She later found out this ban was for life.
With members of her family living in the U.S., this ruling was a big deal for her. Temporary exemptions were possible by getting a waiver, but this would cost around $800 to apply for and even then, the application could be denied. If a waiver was granted it would only be for short period of time and for a specific point of entry.
After reaching out to the media to share her story, she was put in touch with Len Saunders, an immigration lawyer based in Washington. He took on her case pro bono and walked her through the complexities of immigration law.
Reached by phone in Washington, Saunders said his office deals with border crossing issues all the time. He said he was “shocked” to see how quickly her ban was reversed once her story was published in the media.
“It shows you the inconsistency, right?” he said, adding byproducts of cannabis exist in a grey zone. At the U.S./Canada border, it’s unclear what’s legal and what’s not. “All of these things, nobody really has answers to.”
The Canadian government needs to meet with U.S. officials to discuss what can and can’t be brought over, he said.
“It’s kind of like playing with fire. I tell people don’t bring down anything because who knows what’s legal and what’s not.”
In March 2018, Saunders went to Ottawa and spoke before the Standing Senate Committee on National Security and Defence to present on how legalization of marijuana may affect Canadians crossing the border.
He told them because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted to smoking marijuana as an MP, he is not admissible to enter the U.S. Trudeau currently travels on a diplomatic passport but when he leaves that office, he’ll be inadmissible without a applying for a waiver.
Saunders said by the end of the year, when cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals are made legally available for purchase in Canada, these types of border issues will happen much more often. In August alone, he worked with two Canadians facing bans for crossing with CBD oil.
“For me to see all of these cases, you know there’s tons more out there.”
The Guelph student said she wanted to share her experience to warn others who use CBD oil, calling her story “a cautionary tale”. She said she hopes the discussion around these products help lessen the stigma still seen around CBD use, due to its connection with cannabis.
People also need to be more aware of the rules when crossing at the border, she said.
“They need to be aware of the consequences too, because going into that, I had no idea that something as small as CBD could mess with my life for such a long period of time.”
