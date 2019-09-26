Greens would cancel pipeline projects: May

MONTREAL — Green Leader Elizabeth May says her party's climate change plan would cancel proposed pipeline projects and transition Canada's energy infrastructure to a carbon-free grid system.

Speaking at an event in Montreal, May says the Green plan would modernize Canada's electricity grid to supply renewable energy across the country.

She says a Green government would scrap existing gas projects, including a $9-billion project to pipe natural gas to Quebec's Saguenay region.

May is casting doubt on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's promise to make Canada carbon neutral by 2050, saying his government already bought a pipeline and has not altered its carbon target for 2030.