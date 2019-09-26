'Heavy smoke and flames': Crews knock down Waterdown blaze

No one was injured after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a Waterdown home Sept. 26.

Hamilton fire crews responded to the Victoria Street home after receiving a call for service at 2:40 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters say there was "heavy smoke and flames" at the front of the house.

Crews did a sweep of the house to confirm no one was inside.

"Firefighters reported a well involved bedroom fire, which was quickly knocked down," said Deputy Fire Chief John Verbeek, adding that crews stayed on site to extinguish any hot spots.