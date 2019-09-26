Medical marijuana facility planning appeal dismissed in Welland

Citing the lack of an expert witness and an inability to cross-examine city staff reports, a planning appeal by a company proposing a medical marijuana facility in Welland was dismissed by the chair of a Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) hearing Thursday morning.
John Douglas made his ruling just an hour and a half into the hearing in city council chambers, and after taking two breaks to consider a 2015 Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) hearing ruling and LPAT rules.
He was to hear from lawyer Michael Luzar, representing Cosimal Investments Inc. who was appealing a January committee of adjustment ruling and from City of Welland lawyer Tom Hanrahan, from Lancaster Brooks and Welch LLP.
Cosimal Investments Inc. had sought a minor variance on 300 Major St. to allow the facility to move forward but was turned down the city's committee of adjustment.
In January Cosimal asked the city's bylaw pertaining to setbacks for medical marijuana facilities be dropped to zero metres from 70 metres near residential, institutional or daycare uses/zones.
The committee ruled the request was not minor and the proposed facility was not an appropriate development or use of the land and building. That triggered the appeal and the LPAT hearing.
Before things got underway Thursday, three Welland residents — Debbie Neelin, Scott Desjardins and Dennis Zahorchak — and Pelham resident Jim Jeffs sought to be participants in the hearing.
Douglas was prepared to allow the Welland residents, who live near 300 Major St., to take part. He ruled Jeffs, a member of Pelham's cannabis control committee, would not be affected by the proposed facility and added any decision made by LPAT would not necessarily affect what takes place in Pelham.
"The key issue before the tribunal … does the application meet four tests. Does it meet the official plan, does in meet the general intent of zoning, is it an appropriate use of the property and is it minor in nature," Douglas said.
"I'm looking for someone qualified in land use policy to address those questions and based on what you have told me so far, I don't think I'd be able to qualify you as an expert in land use planning," he said to Luzar.
Both Luzar and Hanrahan said they had no witnesses to call for the hearing.
Luzar planned to use a city planning staff report in favour of allowing the facility as part of his submission in the hearing.
"I submit he can't provide any planning evidence and that's what this tribunal requires to make a decision," said Hanrahan, adding his intent was to cross-examine any witnesses brought forward on Cosimal's behalf.
Douglas said it was the first time he had found himself in a situation where there were no expert witnesses at a hearing.
"I have to think about how to proceed in light of that. Right now I am not sure how I can conduct a fair and just hearing."
During the hearing, Hanrahan presented a 2015 OMB hearing — LPAT replaced the OMB — similar to what was taking place at the hearing in Welland.
The city lawyer said in that case, the OMB dismissed an appeal because there were no witnesses.
Hanrahan also said he wouldn't consent to an adjournment of the hearing to a later date.
Luzar asked about submitting the city planning staff reports but was told by Douglas that there was no way for him, as hearing chair, to cross-examine a report.
Douglas also said the hearing was de novo, meaning all new evidence needed to be brought before him, not past reports.
During a back and forth between Luzar and Douglas, the lawyer said he believed the LPAT process was less formal than the former OMB process and he struggled over whether he needed to bring a witness.
He also said it was his first time at an LPAT hearing and he hadn't been to an OMB hearing in years. He also said he had a hard time finding information on exactly what he needed to do ahead of the hearing.
Hanrahan said Cosimal's appeal was launched in February, so there was plenty of time to be prepared.
"The onus is on the applicant to be aware of what is required to come to a hearing," said Douglas.
He said the only way forward would be to dismiss the appeal, which he did.
Neelin, who lives directly across from 300 Major St., is pleased by Douglas' decision.
"I anticipated that we had a strong case, we were very prepared. We came with our notes and everything ready to present," she said, unaware of a change to the LPAT process which would have only allowed for written, not oral, submissions for the hearing.
Desjardins, who lives within a half-block of the former industrial site, planned to send his written submission to LPAT just after the ruling as a backup anyway.
"I have a feeling this isn't over. I think it's important that have it on file and know where we stand," he said, adding he too was happy with the ruling.
