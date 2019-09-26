New rules help shift third party spending

Michael Bernstein said advertising in the pre-election period fit Clean Prosperity's goals of staying non-partisan and away from arguments made during the official election campaign. Bernstein added there was less political advertising in general over the summer, and his organization hoped to use that vacuum to break through to more people.

During that time, Bernstein said his group consulted with Elections Canada and their own lawyer to make sure their ads, which referred to "some politicians" who are against the carbon tax, remained within the realm of issue advertising and did not attack or promote any specific parties or candidates.

But the new advertising rules did influence Canadians for Clean Prosperity's thinking in two ways, he said.

The first was lingering worry that registering a charity with Elections Canada as a third-party advertiser might imperil its status in the eyes of the Canada Revenue Agency.

"I think there would be scope for charities to register and be safe, but even that one per cent uncertainty ... it doesn't make sense to take that risk," he said.

In August, environmental charities criticized Elections Canada for a lack of clarity on whether they risked losing their charitable status by registering as third-party groups. The CRA said at the time simply registering as a third-party would not threaten their status.

But Bernstein said the confusion over whether talking about climate change would be considered partisan created a chilling effect.

The second part of Bernstein's concern over the new third-party rules was around transparency.

"We think it's important our members can donate in a way that doesn't expose them to the unfortunate kinds of vocal attacks that people sometimes get engaged in online these days," Bernstein said.

"More generally, we make a commitment to our donors to maintain their anonymity."

Bernstein said he recognizes the objectives of the rules in avoiding a free-for-all system like the United States, where third-party spending is far less restricted.

"There's probably some way to enable a little more discussion while still accomplishing the important — and I think rightful — objective of limiting the influence of any individual person or corporation, or certainly any foreign influence," he said.

Third-party groups that have spent or received more than $10,000 for regulated activities must disclose that money in an interim return due Sept. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.

By Christian Paas-Lang, The Canadian Press