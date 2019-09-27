Hamilton Catholic school board to take part in provincial financial review

Hamilton's Catholic school board is one of three boards across Ontario that have volunteered to undergo provincially funded financial reviews of their programs and services.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board will receive up to $150,000 for their review, which will be conducted by a consultant and focus on special education and information technology, said chair Pat Daly.

"We selected ... two areas that we thought it would be helpful to get additional analysis ... and bring back recommendations," Daly said.

In May, the province established the audit and accountability fund, which will provide just over $8 million for school boards and large urban municipalities to conduct what the premier has called "line-by-line" financial reviews.