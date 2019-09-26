Where the party leaders are Friday

News 07:42 PM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Friday, Sept. 27. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Montréal, Que.

11:00 a.m. — policy announcement and media availability, Hôtel Delta Montréal, 475 Président-Kennedy Avenue

12:30 p.m. — Brief remarks to Liberal supporters before participating in the climate march, Hotel Delta Montréal

---

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Coquitlam, B.C.

12:00 p.m — Announcement, Evergreen Cultural Centre; 1205 Pinetree Way

Maple Ridge, B.C.

No specified time or location — Visit to local business with Conservative candidate Marc Dalton

Richmond, B.C.

No specified time or location — Campaigning with Conservative candidate Kenny Chiu

---

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

TBA

---

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Montreal, Que.

11:30 a.m. — Park Avenue and Duluth Avenue (rally)

Noon — George-Etienne Cartier monument, Parc du Mont-Royal (climate march)

---

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce

Morning — Campaigning

Saint Georges

Afternoon — Campaigning

By The Canadian Press

