Four drivers nabbed in Hamilton for failing to stop for a school bus

Hamilton police say four drivers were charged this month for failing to stop for school buses.

In all instances the buses were stopped to pick up students, with the lights flashing and front arm extended with a stop sign, police said.

On Sept. 16 shortly before 8 a.m. police were proactively patrolling on Highway 6, near Binley Court in Millgrove, when a southbound school bus stopped on Highway 6 to pick up a student.

A northbound Chevrolet Uplander minivan drove by the bus without stopping, police said. The 48-year-old Hamilton man driving was stopped and charged.