Singh promises more coastline protection

LADYSMITH, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promoting his party's plan to safeguard the environment along Canada's coastlines.

Speaking on British Columbia's Vancouver Island today, Singh says a New Democrat government would create a coastal fund to protect salmon, reinforce the coast guard and clean up abandoned vessels.

Singh also says the NDP will always fight against the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would significantly boost tanker traffic off the B.C. coast.

He made the announcement in the city of Ladysmith on a day when young people across the country are marching as part of a global movement to condemn government inaction on climate change.