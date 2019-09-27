Waterdown group takes part in Global Climate Strike

About a dozen people took part in Waterdown’s iteration of the Global Climate Strike movement on Sept. 27.
The group of demonstrators, armed with signs, congregated at Memorial Park, before moving to the corner of Hamilton Street and Parkside Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The movement began as the Fridays for Future school strikes, which saw students leave their classrooms to call for action on climate change, before inviting adults to join the movement.
Organizer Mary Taslimi said she planned the event because she thought it was important that there be something that people from Waterdown could attend — without having to drive and burn fossil fuels.
“I knew it was going to be a big day and globally adults were invited to join,” she said of the global event. “It was kind of last minute because I had hoped there would be something in Waterdown, but I didn’t see anything — so I thought, I’ll do something."
Due to the short notice, as the Waterdown event was only planned with a few days notice, Taslimi said she didn’t know how many people to expect.
“Greta Thunberg started all on her own,” she said of the teenage environmental activist. “I think if it had been just me, that would have made it successful.”
Waterdown’s Sabine Atkins said she wanted to take part in the event because she is very heavily involved in the zero waste movement.
“We need to stop making things and buying things that we don’t actually need,” Atkins said, adding her sign was made from things that were already in her house and can be taken apart and reused. “The sign I’m holding is a 10-year-old political sign that hung in my garage.
“Everything needs to be much more sustainable and we need to step up and do something about it.”
Atkins said even if there is a small number of people taking part it shows that there are people in Waterdown who care about the environment.
‘We need to make people aware and we need to make people see that there are a lot of people who care.”
Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing, who took part in the Waterdown demonstration, said she wanted to take part because the environment is an important issue.
“It’s always been a high priority for me since I was a child,” she said. “People have always managed to come together and fix the issue that’s coming — like acid rain when I was kid.”
Stebbing said the way the climate is changing and the extreme weather of late shows we can’t continue to do the status quo. She said the Liberal government has done a good job on environmental issues in the past four years and is heading in the right direction.
“The environment and infrastructure are the top two issues I hear about at the door,” said the Liberal candidate.
About a dozen people took part in Waterdown’s iteration of the Global Climate Strike movement on Sept. 27.
The group of demonstrators, armed with signs, congregated at Memorial Park, before moving to the corner of Hamilton Street and Parkside Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The movement began as the Fridays for Future school strikes, which saw students leave their classrooms to call for action on climate change, before inviting adults to join the movement.
Organizer Mary Taslimi said she planned the event because she thought it was important that there be something that people from Waterdown could attend — without having to drive and burn fossil fuels.
“I knew it was going to be a big day and globally adults were invited to join,” she said of the global event. “It was kind of last minute because I had hoped there would be something in Waterdown, but I didn’t see anything — so I thought, I’ll do something."
Due to the short notice, as the Waterdown event was only planned with a few days notice, Taslimi said she didn’t know how many people to expect.
“Greta Thunberg started all on her own,” she said of the teenage environmental activist. “I think if it had been just me, that would have made it successful.”
Waterdown’s Sabine Atkins said she wanted to take part in the event because she is very heavily involved in the zero waste movement.
“We need to stop making things and buying things that we don’t actually need,” Atkins said, adding her sign was made from things that were already in her house and can be taken apart and reused. “The sign I’m holding is a 10-year-old political sign that hung in my garage.
“Everything needs to be much more sustainable and we need to step up and do something about it.”
Atkins said even if there is a small number of people taking part it shows that there are people in Waterdown who care about the environment.
‘We need to make people aware and we need to make people see that there are a lot of people who care.”
Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing, who took part in the Waterdown demonstration, said she wanted to take part because the environment is an important issue.
“It’s always been a high priority for me since I was a child,” she said. “People have always managed to come together and fix the issue that’s coming — like acid rain when I was kid.”
Stebbing said the way the climate is changing and the extreme weather of late shows we can’t continue to do the status quo. She said the Liberal government has done a good job on environmental issues in the past four years and is heading in the right direction.
“The environment and infrastructure are the top two issues I hear about at the door,” said the Liberal candidate.
About a dozen people took part in Waterdown’s iteration of the Global Climate Strike movement on Sept. 27.
The group of demonstrators, armed with signs, congregated at Memorial Park, before moving to the corner of Hamilton Street and Parkside Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The movement began as the Fridays for Future school strikes, which saw students leave their classrooms to call for action on climate change, before inviting adults to join the movement.
Organizer Mary Taslimi said she planned the event because she thought it was important that there be something that people from Waterdown could attend — without having to drive and burn fossil fuels.
“I knew it was going to be a big day and globally adults were invited to join,” she said of the global event. “It was kind of last minute because I had hoped there would be something in Waterdown, but I didn’t see anything — so I thought, I’ll do something."
Due to the short notice, as the Waterdown event was only planned with a few days notice, Taslimi said she didn’t know how many people to expect.
“Greta Thunberg started all on her own,” she said of the teenage environmental activist. “I think if it had been just me, that would have made it successful.”
Waterdown’s Sabine Atkins said she wanted to take part in the event because she is very heavily involved in the zero waste movement.
“We need to stop making things and buying things that we don’t actually need,” Atkins said, adding her sign was made from things that were already in her house and can be taken apart and reused. “The sign I’m holding is a 10-year-old political sign that hung in my garage.
“Everything needs to be much more sustainable and we need to step up and do something about it.”
Atkins said even if there is a small number of people taking part it shows that there are people in Waterdown who care about the environment.
‘We need to make people aware and we need to make people see that there are a lot of people who care.”
Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing, who took part in the Waterdown demonstration, said she wanted to take part because the environment is an important issue.
“It’s always been a high priority for me since I was a child,” she said. “People have always managed to come together and fix the issue that’s coming — like acid rain when I was kid.”
Stebbing said the way the climate is changing and the extreme weather of late shows we can’t continue to do the status quo. She said the Liberal government has done a good job on environmental issues in the past four years and is heading in the right direction.
“The environment and infrastructure are the top two issues I hear about at the door,” said the Liberal candidate.