Waterdown group takes part in Global Climate Strike

About a dozen people took part in Waterdown’s iteration of the Global Climate Strike movement on Sept. 27.

The group of demonstrators, armed with signs, congregated at Memorial Park, before moving to the corner of Hamilton Street and Parkside Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The movement began as the Fridays for Future school strikes, which saw students leave their classrooms to call for action on climate change, before inviting adults to join the movement.

Organizer Mary Taslimi said she planned the event because she thought it was important that there be something that people from Waterdown could attend — without having to drive and burn fossil fuels.

“I knew it was going to be a big day and globally adults were invited to join,” she said of the global event. “It was kind of last minute because I had hoped there would be something in Waterdown, but I didn’t see anything — so I thought, I’ll do something."

Due to the short notice, as the Waterdown event was only planned with a few days notice, Taslimi said she didn’t know how many people to expect.

“Greta Thunberg started all on her own,” she said of the teenage environmental activist. “I think if it had been just me, that would have made it successful.”

Waterdown’s Sabine Atkins said she wanted to take part in the event because she is very heavily involved in the zero waste movement.

“We need to stop making things and buying things that we don’t actually need,” Atkins said, adding her sign was made from things that were already in her house and can be taken apart and reused. “The sign I’m holding is a 10-year-old political sign that hung in my garage.

“Everything needs to be much more sustainable and we need to step up and do something about it.”

Atkins said even if there is a small number of people taking part it shows that there are people in Waterdown who care about the environment.