Where the party leaders are Saturday

News 02:10 PM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Sept. 28. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

TBA

---

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBA

---

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Burnaby, B.C.

11:30 a.m. — Crystal Ballroom, Hilton Vancouver Metrotown, 6083 McKay Ave. (conversation with poet Rupi Kaur)

---

Green Leader Elizabeth May

TBA

---

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Beauce, Que.

All day — Campaigning in home riding

By The Canadian Press

