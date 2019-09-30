ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Where the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are this week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

The federal election campaign is underway and Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are keeping busy in all areas of the riding.
Five candidates have registered to run for the federal Flamborough-Glanbrook seat and all candidates have been invited to supply calendar items for a weekly list of events and appearances. The goal of the list, organized in chronological order, is to provide readers the opportunity to connect with the candidates on the campaign trail.
This week, we received submissions from Conservative incumbent David Sweet, Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing and NDP candidate Allison Cillis. Here's where you can connect with them Sept. 30-Oct. 6:
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and talking to voters in Waterdown.
Location and Venue: Waterdown
Event date and time: Monday, Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Upper Stoney Creek.
Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek
Event date and time: Monday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 8 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis campaigns in Upper Stoney Creek.
Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek
Event date and time: Monday, Sept. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be attending the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce's annual general meeting.
Location and Venue: 34 Main St. North, Waterdown (Kamoosh Bistro)
Event date and time: Monday, Sept. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Christian community is hosting a forum with the federal candidates vying to represent the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding. Candidates include David Sweet (Conservative), Jennifer Stebbing (Liberal), Allison Cillis (NDP) and Janet Errygers (Green).
Location and Venue: 616 Dundas St. E., Waterdown (Bethel Christian Reformed Church)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and meeting with voters in Glanbrook.
Location and Venue: Glanbrook, Ontario (Glanbrook)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Waterdown.
Location and Venue: Waterdown
Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 8 p.m.
All Flamborough-Glanbrook federal candidates have confirmed their participation in the City Matters: The Election debate, hosted by Cable 14 and Hamilton Spectator. Debate is broadcast live on Cable 14 and thespec.com.
Event date and time: Thursday, Oct. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Upper Stoney Creek.
Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek
Event date and time: Friday, Oct. 4 from 1 to 8 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis hits the campaign trail in Hannon.
Location and Venue: Hannon
Event date and time: Friday, Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis goes door knocking in Waterdown.
Location and Venue: Waterdown
Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 to 4 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Upper Stoney Creek.
Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek
Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 (noon)
Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Waterdown.
Location and Venue: Waterdown
Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Hannon.
Location and Venue: Hannon
Event date and time: Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m.
