ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Where the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are this week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

Event date and time: Monday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis campaigns in Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Monday, Sept. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be attending the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce's annual general meeting.

Location and Venue: 34 Main St. North, Waterdown (Kamoosh Bistro)

Event date and time: Monday, Sept. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Christian community is hosting a forum with the federal candidates vying to represent the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding. Candidates include David Sweet (Conservative), Jennifer Stebbing (Liberal), Allison Cillis (NDP) and Janet Errygers (Green).

Location and Venue: 616 Dundas St. E., Waterdown (Bethel Christian Reformed Church)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative incumbent David Sweet will be knocking on doors and meeting with voters in Glanbrook.

Location and Venue: Glanbrook, Ontario (Glanbrook)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Waterdown.

Location and Venue: Waterdown

Event date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 8 p.m.

All Flamborough-Glanbrook federal candidates have confirmed their participation in the City Matters: The Election debate, hosted by Cable 14 and Hamilton Spectator. Debate is broadcast live on Cable 14 and thespec.com.

Event date and time: Thursday, Oct. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Friday, Oct. 4 from 1 to 8 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis hits the campaign trail in Hannon.

Location and Venue: Hannon

Event date and time: Friday, Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Allison Cillis goes door knocking in Waterdown.

Location and Venue: Waterdown

Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 to 4 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Upper Stoney Creek.

Location and Venue: Upper Stoney Creek

Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 (noon)

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Waterdown.

Location and Venue: Waterdown

Event date and time: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing will be knocking on doors in Hannon.

Location and Venue: Hannon

Event date and time: Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m.