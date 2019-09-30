Driver nabbed going 142 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Flamborough

A third driver has been charged with stunt driving on Flamborough roads in just as many weeks.
Police say they were conducting enforcement on Highway 6 near the 7th Concession Road Sunday night, when they observed a Hyundai Sonata sedan "travelling at a speed faster than the posted speed limit."
The vehicle was clocked going 142 km/h in the 80 km/h zone, said police in a release. Police initiated a traffic stop and charged a 24-year-old Hamilton man with stunt driving, and three additional traffic offences. The driver's licence — an A-class licence — was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.
The driver is set to appear in court in late October to answer to the charges.
This is the third stunt driving charge laid by police in Flamborough. A Cambridge man was nabbed travelling 165 km/h in a 70 km/h zone in Rockton Sept. 9, while another was clocked going 129 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 52 in Copetown.
Penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension, according to police.
