Driver nabbed going 142 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Flamborough

A third driver has been charged with stunt driving on Flamborough roads in just as many weeks.

Police say they were conducting enforcement on Highway 6 near the 7th Concession Road Sunday night, when they observed a Hyundai Sonata sedan "travelling at a speed faster than the posted speed limit."

The vehicle was clocked going 142 km/h in the 80 km/h zone, said police in a release. Police initiated a traffic stop and charged a 24-year-old Hamilton man with stunt driving, and three additional traffic offences. The driver's licence — an A-class licence — was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.

The driver is set to appear in court in late October to answer to the charges.