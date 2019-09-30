Hamilton committee approves waste contract that will cost $8 million more over five years

The contract for operating Hamilton’s material recycling facility is expected to get expensive starting next year.

Hamilton’s public works committee at its Sept. 30 meeting agreed in a 7-2 vote to a proposed five-year, $28-million tender contract to Canadian Fibres, the only company that made a bid for the work. The contract is expected to cost $13 million extra over the five years, but $5 million will be saved by staff through saving from other contracts, said Craig Murdoch, director of environmental services. The annual cost of the contract, which has two one-year extensions, will be $5.59 million.

Councillors will vote on the committee’s recommendation at their Oct. 9 meeting.

Murdoch said residents won’t see anything new in their recyclable curbside pickup, but “it will change the way we deal with materials in our own facility.”

Hamilton’s current material recycling facility contract is set to expire at the end of March 2020. The original contract for operating and maintaining the city’s material recycling facility, located on Burlington Street East, began in March 2003 and expired in 2013. Since then city officials have been negotiating with Canadian Fibres, which has been the operator of the facility since 2003, for an extension.

“This concerns me a lot,” said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson. “We’re seeing a 53 per cent increase. This will have another significant impact on the 2020 budget. I don’t know what to do.”

Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson was also floored by the price hike. He said the extra $2.6 million annual cost for the contract is “very alarming and disturbing to me. I will vote against this one principle.”

Canada Fibres, which was recently purchased by Green For Life in July, made the only financial bid for the contract. Canada Fibres hands about 60 per cent of Ontario’s blue box material.

There was another company making a bid, but staff dismissed the offer, said Murdoch.

He said the contract’s price hike had been expected based upon what other municipalities have experienced in negotiating waste agreements. Murdoch said even if the contract was re-tendered, he didn’t believe the city would see a price difference.