Q-and-A: Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates speak out on affordable housing

Over the past four years, the Liberal government has taken a number of significant steps to ensure all Canadians have a safe place to call home. We launched Canada’s first-ever National Housing Strategy, a 10-year plan that will help more than 600,000 Canadians find safe and affordable places to live; funded the construction of nearly 140,000 more housing units to be built by 2028; created the new Canada Housing Benefit to help 300,000 Canadians with the high costs of rent; launched the First-Time Homebuyers Incentive, which will save first-time homebuyers hundreds of dollars each month on their mortgage payments.

The Liberal party will move forward with the new First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, which gives people up to 10 per cent off the purchase price of their first home. We will also increase the qualifying value to nearly $800,000 in the places where houses cost more.

I believe every Canadian should have the reasonable opportunity to own their own home. To support first-time homebuyers, Canada’s Conservatives will fix the mortgage stress test to make sure that they aren’t prevented from accessing a mortgage. We will also increase amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers to 30 years, in order to lower their monthly payments and make breaking into the housing market easier.

To address the issue of skyrocketing home prices, we will also launch an inquiry into money laundering in the real estate sector and work with our industry partners to root out corrupt practices that inflate housing prices, while also making surplus federal real estate available for development to increase the supply of housing. These are all policies that are going to help first-time buyers get into the market here in Waterdown in particular. These measures will help make housing more affordable for all.

Being able to purchase your own home is one of the best investments Canadians can make for their financial future. Increased home value has helped many families finance larger projects or help them secure their retirements. First-time homebuyers are looking forward to having a place of their own and enjoy a solid investment as well.

The People’s Party of Canada plan is to lessen the financial burden of all Canadians. Our plan is to lower taxes, stop deficits and increase our economy. More money, a better economy with better jobs.

First-time homebuyers would benefit under a People’s Party of Canada government and finally have the financial freedom to pursue home ownership while enjoying an unprecedented quality of life unattainable under the previous governing parties.

