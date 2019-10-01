Scheer dodges on timing of costed platform

Scheer has vowed that a Conservative government would balance the federal budget in five years. When the platform is released, Scheer said Monday: "We will show Canadians exactly how we get back to balanced budgets."

In the meantime, he attacked the Liberal platform as "a recipe for disaster."

"Out-of-control spending, huge deficits, massive debt that sucks away billions and billions in interest payments," Scheer said, asserting that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau "has made billions of dollars in uncosted promises that will force him to either raise taxes, break promises or break the bank."

Page's institute has given the Liberal fiscal plan an overall rating of "good" — including a passing grade on realistic economic and fiscal assumptions, good on responsible fiscal management and good on transparency.

The Liberals are promising to impose new taxes on wealthy individuals, large international corporations, foreign housing speculators and tech giants to help cover the cost of billions in new spending and tax breaks for the middle class. The platform projects another four years of deficits if the Liberals are re-elected on Oct. 21 — $27.4 billion next year, falling to $21 billion by the fourth year of the mandate.

"The modest fiscal expansion provided in the Liberal platform will not alter the assessment that the federal fiscal structure under a Liberal platform would remain sustainable," Page said, noting that while deficits would be higher than currently projected over the next four years, the size of the debt relative to the size of the economy would remain "relatively low" and "on a downward track."

By contrast, the institute gave the Green platform a failing grade overall and a fail on each of the three principles by which the institute is judging all platforms: realistic economic and fiscal assumptions, responsible fiscal management and transparency.

Green Leader Elizabeth May has made 86 spending promises, including universal pharmacare and free post-secondary tuition, while vowing to speed up the transition to a green economy. Her platform maintains this can all be done while returning the federal budget to balance within four years.

However, the institute found that delivering on the party's ambitious commitments would require "an enormous increase" in revenues of about $60 billion per year, a magnitude of change that would require "a strong economic and fiscal strategy." Instead, it said the Greens' platform contains "serious gaps in economic and fiscal assumptions."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh released his party's platform in June, several months before the election was even called. However, he has not yet released a costing of the platform or a fiscal plan — that is to come "in the next few weeks," according to a party spokesperson.

A spokesman for Maxime Bernier's fledgling People's Party of Canada said it "will issue a policy document this week explaining how we plan to reach a balanced budget in two years and what kind of spending and tax cuts we are proposing."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press