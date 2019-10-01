Storm downs trees, leaves Hamilton residents without power overnight

Dozens of trees were damaged and thousands of residents left without power following the storm late Tuesday afternoon.

The city is responding to at least 75 calls for fallen trees and branches, some of which were blocking roadways.

Early in the evening HSR reported significant delays because of congestion, power outages and blocked roadways.

At peak, more than 7,000 Alectra customers were without power.

The utilities company is working to restore power to outages in the west end bound by King Street West, Aberdeen Avenue, Haddon Avenue South and Queen Street South; in the noth end bound by Wellington Street North, Lottridge Street, Barton Street East and Lake Ontario; and a large area in Flamborough and Waterdown.

Alectra reports that some customers in Flamborough may not have power until approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Environment Canada lifted the storm warning at around 7 p.m., but more heavy rainfall is possible overnight and continued heavy wind gusts are possible.

The storm follows a record breaking hot and humid day.

Temperatures were excess of 28 C Tuesday afternoon surpassing the previous record high temperature for this date recorded by Environment Canada of 27 C in 2002. The normal or average temperature is 17.

Come Wednesday and Thursday, a cold front will move through the area, dropping to highs of 20 C with lows of single digits.