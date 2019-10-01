UPDATED: Severe storm causes power outages in Hamiton

Almost 2,000 homes and businesses in Hamilton have been impacted by a power outage caused by a severe thunderstorm late Tuesday afternoon.
According to utilities provider Alectra, the area impacted is from King Street West to Aberdeen Avenue from Haddon Avenue South to Queen Street South. The power is expected to be restored around 9 p.m.
The storms arrived just after 4 p.m. after Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city of Hamilton.
Isolated winds gusts "isolated wind gusts of 90 km/h, frequent lightning, torrential downpours and small hail" are possible. There is also the risk for an isolated tornado. The storms are expected to continue past 10 p.m.
Temperatures were excess of 28 degrees Tuesday afternoon surpassing the previous record high temperature for this date recorded by Environment Canada of 27 degrees in 2002. The normal or average temperature is 17.
Come Wednesday and Thursday, a cold front will move through the area, dropping 20 degrees with lows of single digits.
#Outage in #HamOnt affecting approx 1793 homes and businesses. King Street West to Aberdeen Avenue from Haddon Avenue South to Queen Street South. Crews dispatched and cause is weather related. ETR 9:00pm . For more info visit https://t.co/wVbk6qbwSu #pwrout ^pa
— Alectra (@alectranews) October 1, 2019
Herkimer is completely blocked between Kent and Queen by a massive branch #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/AS4rVvGv0o
— Ryan McGreal (@RyanMcGreal) October 1, 2019
Misty leaf tornado, anyone? #HamOnt #ONstorm #Durand pic.twitter.com/IQ4aIwVtqD
— Allyssia Atkinson (@kinsonalley) October 1, 2019
Wowza!! It is coming down #hamont #ontstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/rUhz5XGjar
— Community Connections (@CommunityThings) October 1, 2019
Had a closer inspection to ensure no injuries. Everybody is ok. Major branch off of tree. #hamont #onstorm @HamiltonPolice @CBCHamilton @TheSpec pic.twitter.com/7h0fG01GF6
— Andrew Spearin (@AndrewSpearin) October 1, 2019
#ONStorm is hitting hard right now in #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/3AF39hMDxw
— Nicolas Sardella (@n_sardella) October 1, 2019
#HSRAlert: As a result of the inclement weather, we are experiencing significant delays due to power outages, downed trees and traffic congestion on many routes. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.
— HSRnow (@HsrNow) October 1, 2019
#HamOnt #Charlton ave pic.twitter.com/TvMDghmVjS
— Nigel Garcia (@realestategodd) October 1, 2019
