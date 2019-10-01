Flamborough Review makes the voter the story

He said climate change is a big issue for him.

“What is our country doing in order to be a part of that global effort to combat that?” he said. “Everything from what our carbon footprint is to what our relationship to the environment is.

“How are we managing the environment — what are some new ideas that are being brought to the forefront around that?”

Tidridge said from an Indigenous rights standpoint he is watching the development of the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Government of Canada.

“How they’re implementing the (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) recommendations, how that’s moving forward,” he said. “And how they’re developing the Canadian federation.

“That’s something I’m particularly interested in — where is Canada going as a federation, particularly with First Nations and Indigenous peoples — where do First Nations fit into the Canadian federation?”

From a polarization standpoint, Tidridge said he is interested in how people are talking to each other within the framework of the campaign.

“The United States is so polarized, it’s like two warring camps,” he said. “I’m really worried that we are headed down that path.

“I’ll be watching for that very closely during our local debate — how are they talking to each other?”

Michael Shanahan is a Grade 12 student at Waterdown District High School. The 18-year-old first-time voter said his main concerns are jobs and the price of housing.

“After university and college — I have brothers and sisters who are older — once they graduate they don’t know where they’re going to live — they can’t afford a house,” he said.

As a young voter, Shanahan said he doesn’t feel that parties and their platforms are speaking to him.

“I feel that they go more toward the older crowds,” he said of various political parties. “It’s a lot harder when you’re young to tell … when a politician has your best interests at heart.”