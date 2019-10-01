Flamborough Review makes the voter the story

This year, the Review is making the voter the story in the 2019 federal election.
We've recruited two engaged residents, Nathan Tidridge and Michael Shanahan, to be our-go-to sources during the campaign. They have committed to attending the all-candidates’ debate we’ll be hosting in partnership with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce or to watching one of the televised leaders’ debate.
Following the debate we'll get their reaction, as well as after the Oct. 21 vote.
THE RESIDENTS
Nathan Tidridge is a Waterdown author and history teacher at Waterdown District High School. In 2018 he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette for his dedication to Canadian education with a focus on the Crown’s relationship with Indigenous communities.
He has also received a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Premier’s Award for Teaching Excellence (Teacher of the Year), Charles Baillie Award for Excellence in Secondary School Teaching, the Sharon Enkin Award for Excellence in Holocaust Education, and the national 2013 Canadian Royal Heritage Award.
A member of the Ontario Liberal Party, Tidridge is not a member of any federal party, adding he has voted for many different parties in the past and tries to focus more on the individual candidate than the party.
In terms of issues, Tidridge said he is focused on the environment, Indigenous rights, and the polarization of society.
“The environment for me is a huge issue,” he said, adding the past two elections Indigenous rights has been a big issue for him.
Tidridge said he is mostly voting based on the environment and Indigenous rights. While education would be a concern, it falls under the purview of the provincial government.
He said climate change is a big issue for him.
“What is our country doing in order to be a part of that global effort to combat that?” he said. “Everything from what our carbon footprint is to what our relationship to the environment is.
“How are we managing the environment — what are some new ideas that are being brought to the forefront around that?”
Tidridge said from an Indigenous rights standpoint he is watching the development of the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Government of Canada.
“How they’re implementing the (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) recommendations, how that’s moving forward,” he said. “And how they’re developing the Canadian federation.
“That’s something I’m particularly interested in — where is Canada going as a federation, particularly with First Nations and Indigenous peoples — where do First Nations fit into the Canadian federation?”
From a polarization standpoint, Tidridge said he is interested in how people are talking to each other within the framework of the campaign.
“The United States is so polarized, it’s like two warring camps,” he said. “I’m really worried that we are headed down that path.
“I’ll be watching for that very closely during our local debate — how are they talking to each other?”
Michael Shanahan is a Grade 12 student at Waterdown District High School. The 18-year-old first-time voter said his main concerns are jobs and the price of housing.
“After university and college — I have brothers and sisters who are older — once they graduate they don’t know where they’re going to live — they can’t afford a house,” he said.
As a young voter, Shanahan said he doesn’t feel that parties and their platforms are speaking to him.
“I feel that they go more toward the older crowds,” he said of various political parties. “It’s a lot harder when you’re young to tell … when a politician has your best interests at heart.”
