School bus loaded with kids nailed for speeding on Highway 6

Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped a school bus carrying 37 children after it was caught speeding in Hamilton on Tuesday morning.

The school bus was stopped southbound on Highway 6, south of Highway 403 at Butter Road, on the drive to school Oct. 1, OPP said.

The bus was allegedly clocked going 105 kilometres an hour in a posted 80 km/h zone.

No children were hurt and the male driver was charged with speeding, said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.