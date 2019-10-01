Flamborough Review, Chamber host federal election debate

The Flamborough Review, in partnership with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a candidates debate next Tuesday.

The Oct. 8 event, which is slated to run from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Hamilton Technology Centre, 7 Innovation Dr., Waterdown, will offer voters in the Flamborough-Glanbrook area an opportunity to hear from candidates in advance of the Oct. 21 federal election.

Five candidates have registered to run for the federal Flamborough-Glanbrook seat and all candidates were invited to participate in the forum. Conservative incumbent David Sweet, Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing and NDP candidate Allison Cillis have confirmed their attendance.

The Review is accepting questions from readers. Questions can be emailed in advance to editor@flamboroughreview.com. Alternatively, residents can write their questions on paper at the venue. A table will be set up inside the Hamilton Technology Centre.