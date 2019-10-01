Power outages reported throughout Flamborough

A number of power outages have been reported in Flamborough.

According to Alectra Utilities, nearly 5,000 local customers are without power Oct. 1. The outage spans the area bounded by the 6th Concession Road East to the north and Mountainbrow Road to the south, Kerns Road to the East and Hwy. 6 to the west.

The utility says crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power by 9 p.m.

Hydro One is also reporting outages in its Flamborough service area.