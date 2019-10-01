Power outages reported throughout Flamborough

A number of power outages have been reported in Flamborough.
According to Alectra Utilities, nearly 5,000 local customers are without power Oct. 1. The outage spans the area bounded by the 6th Concession Road East to the north and Mountainbrow Road to the south, Kerns Road to the East and Hwy. 6 to the west.
The utility says crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power by 9 p.m.
Hydro One is also reporting outages in its Flamborough service area.
Roughly 300 customers are without power between the 6th and 8th Concession roads, east of Hwy. 6.
Another 500 or so customers are without power in Greensville and some 200 homes and businesses are affected in and around Rockton.
Hydro One estimates power will be restored to affected areas by 7 p.m.
Weather is to blame for the outages.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch, warning of "torrential downpours, frequent lightning and hail" in Hamilton Oct. 1.
A number of power outages have been reported in Flamborough.
According to Alectra Utilities, nearly 5,000 local customers are without power Oct. 1. The outage spans the area bounded by the 6th Concession Road East to the north and Mountainbrow Road to the south, Kerns Road to the East and Hwy. 6 to the west.
The utility says crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power by 9 p.m.
Hydro One is also reporting outages in its Flamborough service area.
Roughly 300 customers are without power between the 6th and 8th Concession roads, east of Hwy. 6.
Another 500 or so customers are without power in Greensville and some 200 homes and businesses are affected in and around Rockton.
Hydro One estimates power will be restored to affected areas by 7 p.m.
Weather is to blame for the outages.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch, warning of "torrential downpours, frequent lightning and hail" in Hamilton Oct. 1.
A number of power outages have been reported in Flamborough.
According to Alectra Utilities, nearly 5,000 local customers are without power Oct. 1. The outage spans the area bounded by the 6th Concession Road East to the north and Mountainbrow Road to the south, Kerns Road to the East and Hwy. 6 to the west.
The utility says crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power by 9 p.m.
Hydro One is also reporting outages in its Flamborough service area.
Roughly 300 customers are without power between the 6th and 8th Concession roads, east of Hwy. 6.
Another 500 or so customers are without power in Greensville and some 200 homes and businesses are affected in and around Rockton.
Hydro One estimates power will be restored to affected areas by 7 p.m.
Weather is to blame for the outages.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch, warning of "torrential downpours, frequent lightning and hail" in Hamilton Oct. 1.