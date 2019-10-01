UPDATE: Hydro crews continue working to restore power in Waterdown

Hydro crews have restored power to thousands of Flamborough customers Oct. 1. Still, several homes and businesses in Waterdown and Flamborough Centre remain in the dark Oct. 1.

According to Alectra Utilities, just over 50 customers are still without power after a severe thunderstorm late in the afternoon knocked out power to nearly 5,000 customers in the area bounded by the 6th Concession Road East to the north, Mountainbrow Road to the south, Kerns Road to the east and Hwy. 6 to the west.

Power should be restored by 8 a.m. Oct. 2.

Hydro One customers in Flamborough were also left without power Tuesday.