Dundas-Greensville Hill drainage system collapses

A retaining wall and drainage system installed by the City of Hamilton in April on the Dundas-Greensville Hill collapsed Wednesday morning, taking a piece of Highway 8 with it.

The road is closed in both directions between Bond Street and Hillcrest Avenue, until further notice, while city crews investigate the damage and determine necessary repairs.

City spokesperson Jasmine Graham confirmed it was the same section of Highway 8, on the downbound lane, that suffered a minor collapse in the spring due to erosion.

At that time, the city built a drainage system to deal with underground water flow that was undermining the road.